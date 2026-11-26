Photo courtesy of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6)

[Sportschosun, reporter Jang Jong-ho] Controversy has erupted after it came to light that an actor who provided the voice and motion-capture performance for a popular character in the new global hit game GTA 6 had made past remarks that appeared to denigrate men.

The British outlet Daily Star reported that criticism and support have been divided as old social media posts by Lexie Shoaibi, 32, the actor who plays Mandy in GTA 6, have circulated online again.

The posts at the center of the controversy were videos uploaded to TikTok in 2025. In them, Shoaibi referred to the “Male Loneliness Epidemic,” a social issue that has recently been discussed, and made remarks to the effect that she hoped it would actually happen.

In another video, she said, “If you think I hate all straight men, you’re right.” She also referred to the religious belief that men were created in God’s image and made remarks to the effect of asking why anyone should believe in God.

These past remarks drew renewed attention after GTA 6 was released and the character Mandy, played by Shoaibi, became popular among gamers. Mandy appears in the game as an appealing and somewhat seductive character, attracting players’ attention.

Shoaibi’s social media following also surged around the game’s release. Her Instagram following, which stood at around 68,000 before the release, has reportedly climbed to nearly 300,000 recently. She has gained a similar number of followers on TikTok.

Reactions online were divided. Some GTA players defended Shoaibi, saying people should accept that an actor is a real person with independent thoughts and opinions, separate from the character they play.

One netizen argued, “People are angry because the voice actor for an attractive character they like isn’t acting in line with their fantasies,” adding, “An actor has no obligation to be what fans want.”

Another netizen left a comment to the effect that “if men are upset that women hate men, they just need to stop behaving horribly themselves.”

Others criticized the remarks themselves for revealing prejudice based on gender. One netizen called them “blatantly prejudiced and sexist remarks.” Others also said it was inappropriate to treat men’s loneliness and mental health issues lightly.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Photo courtesy of Lexie Shoaibi’s social media

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.