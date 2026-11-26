[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Choo Sarang, the daughter of Choo Sung-hoon and Yano Shiho, shows off her model DNA.

Yano Shiho's daily life in Tokyo will be revealed on KBS 2TV's *Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant* (hereafter, *Fun-Staurant*), airing Thursday, November 26, at 8:30 p.m. The nation's favorite foreign daughter-in-law and Sarang's mother, Yano Shiho calls herself an “oldie,” but, true to her status as a top model, she has maintained a slim figure free of excess weight and healthy skin, making her a role model for women. She will reveal everything about what she usually eats and how she takes care of herself on *Fun-Staurant*.

In footage airing that day, Yano Shiho invited the *Fun-Staurant* production crew to her Tokyo home. It is the very Tokyo home worth 5 billion won where Choo Sung-hoon, Yano Shiho and Sarang actually live—and the one that drew widespread attention through Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel. Yano Shiho smiled and said, “It's in my name.” The home is said to be the culmination of her 30-year modeling career.

Yano Shiho's Tokyo home caught the eye with its overall modern, natural interior. The vast living room that opened up beyond the spacious entryway left visitors speechless. Most surprising of all, the home was neatly organized, contrary to everyone's expectations. Viewers can find out on the *Fun-Staurant* broadcast why Yano Shiho's Tokyo home is so clean.

Sarang also appeared for the first time in a while and warmly greeted the *Fun-Staurant* production crew. Yano Shiho then showed them the bedroom she shares with Sarang. Having inherited her mother's model DNA, Sarang already boasts a tall stature and long limbs. Yano Shiho and Sarang shared that the mother-daughter pair faces a unique challenge (?) when they sleep in one bed. What could be the challenge faced by this mother and daughter with their enviable physiques?

The reason Yano Shiho sleeps with her daughter Sarang instead of her husband, Choo Sung-hoon, was also revealed. The *Fun-Staurant* cast reportedly all nodded as they listened to Yano Shiho's explanation, adding to viewers' curiosity.

Meanwhile, Sarang's friends also gathered at Yano Shiho's Tokyo home, where they spent a lively and enjoyable time. At one point, Yano Shiho performed the challenging “Spider-Man Challenge,” which requires core strength and flexibility, in front of Sarang and her friends, turning the place upside down. One of Sarang's friends even took on the challenge. We're told that a battle of nerves even unfolded on the spot between a teenager and a mother in her 50s.

Viewers can catch Yano Shiho's laughter-filled Tokyo home reveal on KBS 2TV's *Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant*, airing Thursday, November 26, at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.