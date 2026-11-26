[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Ha Ji-young shed tears of pent-up hurt.

On the 26th, the married couple Haha and Byul appeared on Ha Ji-young’s YouTube channel.

Ha Ji-young said, “Byul is always so happy to see me, and what I see in her eyes is, ‘I hope Ji-young does well.’” Byul responded affectionately, “It’s because I like you.”

Ha Ji-young said of Byul, “I used to think, ‘She’s such a kind person—how is she going to manage being a celebrity?’” Haha agreed, saying, “I told you that before, that you had a lot in common with her.”

Ha Ji-young suddenly burst into tears, saying, “There were two people I worried about like that: Byul and Jang Do-yeon. I thought, ‘She’s so kind—what’s she going to do?’ But looking back, I’m the one I should have worried about. Everyone else became famous, but I’m a celebrity whose name no one even knows. Even now, I’m the only one no one recognizes.” The two were taken aback by her sudden tears. Byul and Haha also shed tears, empathizing with Ha Ji-young’s hurt, and said, “I’m about to cry too.”

After Ha Ji-young composed herself, Haha asked, “What’s weighing on you the most? I think you need to get it off your chest.” Ha Ji-young said, “For the first time in my life, I thought this year that I should get married.” Byul asked with interest, “Is there someone?” but Ha Ji-young confided, “No. There hasn’t been anyone for 10 years.”

Ha Ji-young made her debut as a comedian selected through KBS’s open recruitment in 2003 and later worked as a reporter on various entertainment programs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.