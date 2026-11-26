[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Seo-jin reveals an unexpected connection with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

On My Grumpy Secretary, the SBS Friday variety show airing on the 27th, Kim Kwang-kyu finally gets his wish after repeatedly reaching out to BLACKPINK since last year. Jisoo, a global star and the first female K-pop solo artist to achieve million-seller status, appears as the day’s “my star.” At Jisoo’s arrival, even Lee Seo-jin, the “icon of capitalism,” reportedly kept breaking into a broad grin, saying, “The quality of the program has gone up.” Lee also reveals an unexpected connection, saying he has already met Jisoo twice in LA.

That day, My Grumpy Secretary takes on night duty for the first time in the program’s history. The crew accompanies the Inkigayo prerecording, which runs until dawn, of Jisoo’s performance of her new song “Addicted”. They put their hard-won experience attending to artists on music shows to work right up until Jisoo takes the stage, earning the star’s admiration. Jisoo even asks them to coach her fans as they practice their fanchants. After Jisoo expresses disappointment that the cheers were quiet at her previous performance, My Grumpy Secretary goes into full tiger drill-instructor mode. The crew reportedly even issues a menacing ultimatum to the fans: “You’ll be kicked out of the fan club, so get it right.” The show’s intensive training has viewers eager to see what happens.

Meanwhile, Jisoo’s “Laurel” meme, which recently took social media by storm, was born during a performance My Grumpy Secretary was attending to that day. The show turns out to have been the hidden contributor behind “Laurel,” which has made headlines through parodies on various TV programs and even at awards ceremonies. As Jisoo tours SBS’s Deungchon site, steeped in special memories from her debut stage through her time as an Inkigayo MC, she reunites with a longtime acquaintance who works as an editing director. The director, who was considering whether to air the “Laurel” scene, asks My Grumpy Secretary for its opinion. Even Jisoo is taken aback, asking, “Have you ever included a scene like this?” The question remains: What was the decisive line from My Grumpy Secretary that launched “Laurel” to the world?

From attentive service that won over a star to the birth of a meme that captivated the world, the unpredictable story of Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu enthusiastically tending to global star Jisoo will be revealed on My Grumpy Secretary on SBS at 11:10 p.m. this Friday, the 27th. Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.