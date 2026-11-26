[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Sun-bin showed off a captivating dress at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, while her boyfriend, Lee Kwang Soo, with whom she is in a public relationship, showed his unwavering affection for her.

On the 26th, Lee Sun-bin posted several photos on her social media, along with the brief caption “Blue Dragon Film Awards.”

In the photos, Lee Sun-bin perfectly pulled off a long black velvet dress featuring a power-shoulder design that sharply accentuated her shoulders and a heart-shaped neckline cut deep at the bust.

She swept her long, straight hair naturally to one side and paired it with glamorous drop earrings, creating an aura that was both elegant and alluring. Against the deep black of the dress, her porcelain-white skin and defined features stood out even more, drawing admiration.

Her longtime boyfriend, actor Lee Kwang Soo, drew attention by liking the post, offering his support in a quiet but sweet way.

The previous day (the 25th), Lee Sun-bin took the stage alongside actor Ahn Bo-hyun as a presenter for the newcomer awards at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

Last year, she won the Blue Dragon Film Award for Best New Actress for the film “Noise.” Returning to the same stage as a presenter just one year later, she said, “I’m happy to be part of such a wonderful occasion,” and cheerfully lifted the mood at the event.

Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin have continued their public relationship into its ninth year since confirming they were dating in 2018. They have also shown their affection for each other on television, establishing themselves as one of the entertainment industry’s best-known long-running couples.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.