◇ The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Girl group ILLIT performs a celebratory stage with Park Ji-hoon. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actor Park Ji-hoon had just lifted two trophies at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and then showed off his hidden idol instincts offstage. He was captured naturally dancing along to ILLIT's celebratory performance and enjoying the atmosphere of the ceremony.

At the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th, Park Ji-hoon won Best New Actor and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award for the film The King's Warden, making him a double winner. Praised for his nuanced emotional performance as Prince Danjong, Park Ji-hoon also drew attention as a key figure behind the success of the film, which attracted 16.9 million moviegoers.

When accepting the Best New Actor award, Park Ji-hoon expressed his gratitude and respect to director Jang Hang-jun and Yoo Hae-jin, and also thanked his fandom, MAY. After receiving the Popular Star Award, he said, "I want to be remembered as a good person by your side for the rest of my life," drawing applause from fans.

Park Ji-hoon also took the stage as a presenter that day. Alongside Yoo Hae-jin and writer Kim Eun-hee, he presented the award for the highest audience attendance, sharing in the joy of the winner and production team. He made his presence felt, taking the stage several times as both a winner and a presenter.

◇ The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th. ILLIT performs at the celebratory show as Park Ji-hoon and Moon Sang-min dance along. Reporter Jung Jae-kun,

The moment that particularly drew attention came during ILLIT's celebratory performance. When ILLIT opened the second half of the ceremony with “I'll Arrest You,” Park Ji-hoon stood up and followed along with the song's signature whistle choreography. His polished dance moves and natural expressions brought to mind his days as an idol. Actor Moon Sang-min, who was with him, joined in, while Jung Ho-yeon and Koo Kyo-hwan also enjoyed the performance by following the choreography.

Park Ji-hoon debuted in 2017 as a member of the group Wanna One and has pursued careers as both a singer and an actor. After going solo in 2020, he focused on acting. Last April, he returned to singing after about three years with the release of his first single, RE:FLECT. In August, he wrapped up an Asia fan-con tour and went on to hold an encore show in Seoul in September.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.