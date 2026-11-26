[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] The case surrounding the death of late film director Kim Chang-min, in which two defendants who stood trial on the same murder charge were sentenced to 12 and three years in prison, respectively, has entered a new phase. With both the prosecution and the defendants appealing, whether they conspired to commit murder will be contested again.

According to legal circles on the 26th, defendants Lee and Lim filed notices of appeal with the Namyangju Branch of Uijeongbu District Court on the 23rd, while the prosecution filed its appeal on the 25th.

The point to watch in the appeal is the first-trial court’s ruling, which applied different charges to the two defendants.

The prosecution had earlier indicted the two as co-principals in murder, alleging that they acted together to cause director Kim’s death. It sought prison terms of 20 years for Lee and 15 years for Lim.

However, the first-trial court ruled differently on the 19th. It found Lee guilty of murder, but ruled that there was insufficient evidence to establish that Lim conspired to commit murder. Accordingly, it applied the charge of assault resulting in death to Lim instead of murder.

This explains why their prison terms differed so sharply: 12 years for one and three years for the other.

The prosecution appealed, arguing that the decision not to find Lim guilty of murder involved errors of fact and law. It also considers the sentences imposed on both defendants far too lenient.

The specific grounds for the defendants’ appeal have not yet been made public.

Immediately after the first-trial verdict, director Kim’s father also said it was difficult to accept that Lim had received the statutory minimum sentence of three years in prison for assault resulting in death, despite being on probation for an assault offense. Counsel for the bereaved family also said they would actively convey their views on an appeal to the prosecution.

Director Kim was taken to hospital after being assaulted in October last year, but never regained consciousness. He was later declared brain-dead and donated his organs to four people before he died.

With appellate proceedings beginning just a week after the first-trial verdict, attention is focused on whether the court will change its assessment of whether Lim conspired to commit murder and of the sentences imposed on the two defendants.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.