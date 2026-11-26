[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Epik High member DJ Tukutz (real name Kim Jeong-sik) got fired up over singer John Park’s savage diss rap, drawing laughs.

A video titled “To. DJ Tukutz (Tukutz)” was released on John Park’s YouTube channel “John or Park?” on the 25th.

In the video, John Park entered a recording booth, checked the lyrics he had written himself, and performed the diss track “FAKE MC.” John Park, who has been loved for his usually gentle image and sweet voice, was different that day. He showed a surprising side, unleashing unrestrained rap aimed at DJ Tukutz.

John Park took direct aim at DJ Tukutz, rapping, “Self-proclaimed MC FAKE, your name is Kim Jeong-sik. Get a grip and face reality. Bro, your rap is endangered. Reproduction is impossible.”

He sarcastically rapped, “The songs were good, but the lyrics were ghostwritten. You just read them aloud, bro. Still, I respect the courage to try,” and bluntly criticized DJ Tukutz’s rapping with hard-hitting lines such as, “I respect your sincerity—truly shit rap. Your underpowered hardware takes half a day just to boot.” Viewers were drawn to John Park’s intense diss, a stark contrast to the mild-mannered image he usually shows on variety shows.

DJ Tukutz’s reaction to the video also became a hot topic. He shared a clip of himself watching John Park’s diss rap on his social media, with the caption, “Why me?!” As he played the video, DJ Tukutz made a baffled face as the relentless lyrics aimed at him continued.

“I’m 45. My friends are principals now,” he said, voicing his grievance. While listening to John Park’s rap, he then swore, saying, “I kept telling you you were good, you were good,” prompting laughter.

DJ Tukutz’s reaction grew even stronger when John Park abruptly shifted to a warm tone at the end of the track, saying, “Actually, Jeong-sik hyung is a really good person. He’s warmer and more considerate than anyone, and a really cool person.” DJ Tukutz shouted, “How would you know? We’ve never met!” and could not hide his bafflement. He seemed bewildered by John Park’s attitude: relentlessly dissing him, then praising him as a good person at the end.

In the end, DJ Tukutz stopped watching, shouting, “Turn off the video!” It ended with him looking out the window and muttering curses, adding to the humor.

Netizens also responded with a stream of amused comments. “How to get close to Tukutz: 1. Hit him with a diss rap out of nowhere,” “The fact that they’ve never even met is legendary,” and “I’m most looking forward to Tablo’s reaction” were among the comments finding humor in the two men’s unexpected relationship and situation. BTS’s Jimin especially liked the post and commented, “Hahahahahaha,” while fellow Epik High member Tablo added to the laughter by writing, “TUKUTZ IS BACK.”

John Park’s diss rap began with a suggestion from Dynamic Duo. Earlier, John Park had met with the duo to learn how to rap, and they suggested, “It’d be a huge hit if you just dissed Tukutz a little.”

In “Making of Tukutz’s Diss Track,” released the same day, the production team also declared, “Our archenemy, our rival. We’re going to diss DJ Tukutz.” John Park emphasized, “I want to let viewers and DJ Tukutz hyung know that this diss rap aimed at DJ Tukutz is being made independently of my opinion. I’m doing it because I was told to,” making clear that he was only following the production team’s instructions.

After recording, he even knelt toward the camera and apologized, saying, “I’m sorry.” He also spoke candidly about his relationship with DJ Tukutz. When the production team asked whether he knew DJ Tukutz well, John Park replied, “I don’t know him at all. We ran into each other just once on some content, and honestly, I only greeted him. He’s a stranger,” adding, “We’re not close. You have to know someone to diss them,” and expressing his reluctance.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.