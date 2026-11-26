[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu expressed his grief at the sudden death of world-renowned mixed martial arts coach Eddie Cha.

On the 26th, Jang Sung-kyu posted a photo of Eddie Cha taken while he was alive on his personal account, along with the message, “Hyung, what is going on? ... I can't believe it. May he rest in peace.”

Jang Sung-kyu, who had long called the deceased hyung and maintained a close relationship with him, could not hide his shock at the sudden tragic news.

Earlier, on the 25th (Korea time), U.S. media specializing in combat sports reported the death of coach Eddie Cha. He was 53. Fight Ready MMA, where he had worked, also confirmed his death, but the specific cause was not disclosed.

Eddie Cha was widely known in South Korea as the coach of Chan Sung Jung, known as “The Korean Zombie.” He was alongside Jung as he pursued his UFC ambitions and coached world-class fighters including Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones and Zhang Weili.

The deceased was also known as the son of Cha Min-soo, the real-life inspiration for the SBS drama All In, which starred actor Lee Byung-hun.

Born in South Korea, Eddie Cha moved to the United States at the age of three and, influenced by his father, studied martial arts from a young age. He once competed as a professional poker player, but later switched to coaching in combat sports and built a worldwide reputation.

As tributes from figures in the combat sports world at home and abroad continued to pour in following the sudden tragic news, Jang Sung-kyu also paid his final respects to the deceased, adding to the sense of loss.

Reporter mj.cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.