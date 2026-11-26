[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Park Min-young took the mockery over being called a Young Forty and Neulkeukeu in stride.

On the 24th, actor Park Min-young appeared on the YouTube channel Aemaetiji.

When Park Min-young met Jaejae, she showed off a trendy outfit, saying, “I came dressed casually because I heard we’d be playing games.” Jaejae said, “That looks quite dressed up to call it casual,” and Park laughed, “Because I’m a Young Forty.”

When Jaejae burst out laughing, Park Min-young coolly said, “I’m fine. I get mocked a lot for being a Young Forty and Neulkeukeu.” When Jaejae said, “I hear people don’t really use Neulkeukeu these days,” Park replied, “These days, I’m just an ajumma. You can call me whatever you want: ajumma, imo.” Her remark made them laugh.

Park Min-young, who ventured into variety shows with Netflix’s Busted!, said, “There was a moment recently that stung a little. At a Netflix party, for some reason, Busted!, one of the shows we made early on at Netflix, was way up in the top left. That bothered me a bit. Then it should have ended with Season 1. It feels a little unfair.”

Jaejae agreed, saying, “I also helped launch Girl's High School Mystery Class on TVING, but they don’t give me credit. It has a really solid fan base.” Park Min-young said, “Why won’t they give it credit? I think a mystery variety show deserves even more recognition.”

Meanwhile, actor Park Min-young is appearing in the SBS drama Nine to Six, which premiered on the 25th. Park, who previously sparked concern after losing weight to 37 kilograms for a terminally ill character, reassured fans by appearing slightly heavier than before.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.