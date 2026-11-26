Photo: Lee Da-hee's social media

Photo: Lee Da-hee's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Actress Lee Da-hee drew attention with her glamorous swimsuit look.

Lee Da-hee posted several photos on her social media on the 26th, showing herself enjoying a relaxing time at a hotel pool in Osaka.

In the photos, Lee Da-hee lounges comfortably on orange-patterned fabric, wearing a black slip-style swimsuit.

As if posing for a fashion shoot, she gazed at the camera with her face cradled in both hands, and also struck a natural pose with her legs stretched out. Her slender, well-proportioned 1.76-meter frame, befitting a former supermodel, and glamorous looks stand out.

Though she looks delicate, her silhouette is slender rather than “skin and bones.” Even in a simple swimsuit without embellishments, she exudes the distinctive sophistication of a slender figure.

After making her debut in entertainment through the 2002 Supermodel Contest, Lee Da-hee has worked as an actress showcasing striking visuals, mainly in dramas such as “The Legend,” “I Can Hear Your Voice” and “The Beauty Inside.” Recently, she has also been broadening her horizons into variety shows, including as an MC.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.