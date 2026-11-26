[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] With her December wedding approaching, Seo In-young opens up candidly about her newlywed home and setting up house with her future husband.

In the ninth episode of the Tcast E Channel variety show “Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae,” airing tonight (the 26th) at 9 p.m. (directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave), singer Brian appears as a guest student for the day and explores the wildly unusual home-living trends of today with Seo In-young and Mimiminu.

As soon as he appears, Brian pulls Seo In-young into a big hug and spins her around, showing off their exceptional closeness. To the surprised Mimiminu, Brian says he and Seo In-young are “really, almost too close,” while Seo describes them as “like siblings.” When the concert schedule for Fly to the Sky, reunited after eight years, comes up, Seo asks if Brian can attend her wedding. Brian then delivers a blunt, unfiltered remark that leaves her stunned.

Seo says she and her future husband “saved up and got a newlywed home in Namyangju,” and reveals why she has no plans to leave the area. Brian, who built his own house in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, shares his home philosophy: “I like living in a way that makes it feel like nobody lives in my house.” When Seo recoils, saying, “It’s my house, you know. It’s not a set,” and “I couldn’t live with you,” Brian retorts, “Who said we’d live together?”—prompting laughter.

The main lesson introduces the distinctive interior designs of stars. Astonished by the price of Jang Wonyoung’s sofa, Brian exclaims, “I want to be born as Jang Wonyoung in my next life.” Then, when the price of G-Dragon’s sofa is revealed, he reportedly jumps up and leaves his seat. The segment leaves viewers wondering just how much the stars’ furniture costs to shock Brian.

During the conversation, Seo opens up about the one item she took with her at the time of her divorce. She says it is the most expensive piece of furniture she owns, and admits that after getting a newlywed home, she has little financial leeway and is even considering selling it through a secondhand marketplace. Viewers are eager to find out what the item Seo took with her during her divorce is.

The show also introduces so-called “outsourced housework” services, which let people leave bothersome chores to professionals. When Mimiminu says they actually use such a service, Brian responds, “Why is everyone so lazy?” and says he cannot understand it, though he can relate to chores that require a professional’s touch, such as dry cleaning. He also draws attention by revealing how he maintains the private swimming pool at his home.

Nostalgic household appliances that once defined an era also make an appearance, alongside the robot vacuum, dishwasher and dryer—known as today’s homemakers’ “three aunties.” Seo In-young and Brian reminisce, while also sharing the surprising origin stories of products that have become essential appliances today.

The show reveals a range of approaches to housekeeping, from people who can’t live without tidying to those who can’t live without accumulating things or sharing. As it introduces Hollywood stars’ unimaginable organizing methods and global supermodel Naomi Campbell’s distinctive routine for boarding a plane, Brian reportedly cannot hide his admiration, exclaiming, “You’re so cool, senior!”

The show also explores new home-living trends that have emerged in an era of high prices. Seo In-young shows keen interest in a unique home-sharing service overseas, saying, “I can do that! I want to try it at my house in Namyangju.” The broadcast is sure to leave viewers wondering what home-living idea has captured the heart of bride-to-be Seo In-young.

The generational-clash trend talk show “Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae,” where “original trendsetter” Seo In-young and “MZ trend analyst” Mimiminu engage in unfiltered sparring over today’s trends, airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel and is also available on OTT platforms including Wavve, WATCHA and U+tv mobile.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.