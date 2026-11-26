[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Actress Lee Se-young expressed her affection for The Remarried Empress.

The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romantic fantasy epic based on the web novel and webtoon of the same name. It follows the perfect Empress Navier (Shin Min-a), Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), neighboring kingdom’s prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), and escaped slave Rashta (Lee Se-young).

Rashta, played by Lee Se-young, becomes Sovieshu’s mistress after he happens upon her while out hunting. She usually refers to herself as “Rashta” and speaks in the third person, appearing as innocent as a young child. But as time goes on, she transforms into the embodiment of her love-hate feelings toward Navier and her desires.

Lee Se-young explained, “The Rashta I envisioned initially had only the desire to survive. But when someone gets something they’ve never had before, don’t they start wanting more? Navier and Sovieshu have followed elite paths, but Rashta had never been protected, so I think she developed even stronger desires and probably didn’t know how to control them. At first, she had the instinct to survive. Then she became anxious after hearing she could be cast out, and I think her desires grew after she became pregnant.”

For Lee Se-young, Rashta was a kind of challenge.

She said, “I thought Rashta might have been different if Navier, rather than Sovieshu, had rescued her at the hunting grounds. At first, I acted with the idea that I wanted her to seem like an innocent child. I never judged Rashta as bad, because I couldn’t understand her anyway. If I think of her as an individual, everything she did to the Empress was wrong. It’s something I could never do. When she complains from the very beginning that she can’t go outside to look around and has to stay in her room, that’s when I started shaking my head. She’s pure evil, acting without knowing what she’s doing is wrong.”

Accepting the role of Rashta wholeheartedly took a lot of effort. To begin with, it wasn’t easy to embrace her distinctive third-person speech and appearance. Lee Se-young, who likes simple black outfits, found it difficult to pull off Rashta’s fashion, with its over-the-top embellishments and pastel colors. The yellow dress that drew rave reviews from viewers was also reportedly chosen to symbolically express Rashta’s desire to stand out and her jealousy.

Lee Se-young revealed, “I think that habit came out when I was immersed in Rashta while talking about the project. As we prepared to film, I worried a lot about speaking in the third person. I was afraid it might seem too cringeworthy or awkward, so even before we started the project, I think I went around with Rashta’s default tone, saying, ‘Rashta is here.’ I tried to make sure the performance didn’t seem too conspicuous. I think the staff felt my energy was similar to how I usually am. I took on the challenge because I thought Rashta wanted to stand out. I was happy when people said the look suited me.”

Above all, Rashta’s words and actions were a hurdle. As she considered how to portray Rashta’s outrageous misdeeds, driven by her love-hate feelings and inferiority complex toward Navier, Lee Se-young also drew inspiration from Mathilda, a character in the film Léon. Mathilda, who weeps sorrowfully and stirs the instinct to protect her, behaves badly after growing close to Léon. But Lee drew on her childlike, impetuous innocence, which keeps her from seeming hateful.

Lee Se-young said, “I started with an especially open mind toward Rashta. She’s a child who does a lot of unusually conspicuous things, so I thought that if I felt resistant or uncomfortable, viewers might feel that way too. If I was going to do it, I thought I had to go further. When I read the web novel and webtoon, the part that made me think, ‘Why is she acting like this?’ was when she asks, ‘Would it be all right if I called you older sister?’ The moment I found astonishing in the script was when she says, ‘Her Majesty the Empress is infertile, so she could raise the child I give birth to...’ I was genuinely flabbergasted. I didn’t try to empathize with Rashta; I simply accepted her as she was. I thought about the role she had to play in The Remarried Empress and decided to love Rashta.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo courtesy of Fantagio

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.