[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] After finishing Disney+'s original series The Remarried Empress, Lee Se-young expressed her affection for her fellow actors.

Based on the web novel and webtoon of the same name, The Remarried Empress is an epic romance-fantasy drama about the relationships among the perfect empress Navier Ellie Trovi (Shin Min-a), Emperor Sovieshu Vict (Ju Ji-hoon), neighboring kingdom prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), and runaway slave Rashta Isqua (Lee Se-young). The series generated high expectations from the casting stage onward, thanks to the chemistry among the four leads, all of whom had both acting talent and striking looks.

Lee Se-young shared that anticipation. Since she had little experience working with actors close to her own age, she began filming expecting to have plenty of people she could comfortably talk to about acting-related concerns. In particular, she said, Ju Ji-hoon, who played Sovieshu, was her savior both in the show and on the actual set.

Lee Se-young expressed her gratitude, saying, “I've always been someone who gives steady, reliable performances. But Ju Ji-hoon often gives performances that break preconceptions, so I asked him for his opinion a lot and pestered him. I could lean on him a lot because he was Rashta's savior. We talked about the ball and little things Rashta did that weren't in the script. At the ball, Rashta makes a lot of ridiculous expressions. He gave me hints about things like that, too. It made my face burn with embarrassment, but I thought Rashta had to do that. I also wanted to try something more with the way she flicks her tongue when she hears she could become empress. Since I'd only pursued safe, steady acting, I thought I couldn't grow that way. I acted thinking that even if I got criticized, I should do something and be criticized for it.”

Although they were at odds in the show, Lee Se-young and Shin Min-a shared a tender, sisterly chemistry in real life.

“Min-a said she could still keep smiling as long as I was there. She'd say that Rashta made her smile and dote on me. I love beautiful older women, too, so I was really happy. She had far more scenes than I did, so I hoped the senior actors who worked with me would get at least a little energy from me.”

Though Rashta struggled desperately to survive in the show, she was a real ray of sunshine on set.

Lee Se-young laughed as she said, “Everyone was so quiet, so I acted cute a lot. Whenever I joined the three of them, the place would light up with laughter. Shin Min-a liked me and doted on me, too. In the show, I was scolded and disliked, but on set, I was showered with affection as the youngest for the first time in a long while.”

So how did she react to the memes about Ju Ji-hoon's outfits and complexion, and Lee Jong-suk's latest transformation?

“I was surprised by the reactions to Ju Ji-hoon's outfits. In a Korean-style romance fantasy, I thought that's how an emperor would dress. Since he used to be a model, I felt he used his actorly aura to pull off Sovieshu's decadent vibe so well. It kept inspiring me to make Rashta bolder, too. Memes and reaction images kept appearing. Isn't it better to keep coming up in conversation and give people something to enjoy together than to be ignored? I was glad it seemed to be getting love. The saddest thing is when no one talks about it. The fact that it kept being a topic meant it was getting attention, so I was grateful. I thought the actors were generating an incredible amount of buzz.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.