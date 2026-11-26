[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] Actress Lee Se-young expressed her excitement about a second season of The Remarried Empress.

Based on the web novel and webtoon of the same name, The Remarried Empress is an epic romance fantasy starring the perfect empress Navier (Shin Min-a), Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), neighboring kingdom’s prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), and runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se-young).

Even before its release, the series had clear points that could divide opinion. Expectations for the cast were overwhelming, but there were also concerns that it might come as a “surprise” to see Korean actors take on the names and settings of foreign characters in a fantasy series as they were.

But as soon as the series was released, everything changed. Praise poured in for the actors’ visuals and chemistry, and during the first three days after release, it ranked No. 1 globally by viewership among Disney+ local original releases. It also achieved the top launch performance for Korean content in at least 90 markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Brazil, becoming a major success.

Lee Se-young, who was at the center of it all, said, “I’m 90% satisfied. There are parts I feel could have been better, but it’s a project involving many players, and I’m satisfied because the response to the final result has been good. People sometimes talk about shedding the label of a child actor or transforming my image, but I wanted to show another side of myself even if I played a similar role, and to make viewers more curious about me. I want to do well at what I’m good at, but I also want to keep trying things I haven’t attempted before and push myself.”

In the original story, Rashta turns her back on the child she gave birth to in order to become empress, constantly provokes Navier, and drives a wedge between her and Sovieshu. After becoming empress, she burns with jealousy toward Navier and commits one evil act after another, from telling endless lies to brutally torturing her maid, eventually bringing about her own downfall. In the drama, however, Rashta does become pregnant with Sovieshu’s child, but she is not shown becoming empress or committing any conspicuous acts of evil.

Lee Se-young said, “In the original, she really should be much more pathetic. I think that was a choice. At first, I thought Rashta’s voice would be more airy, but I felt the tone might come across as a little too high, so we settled on the tone she has now, with a little more weight. It’s true that she comes across as a little intelligent. Still, I wanted her to seem unthreatening—a girl who does try to think things through, but uses shallow tactics. It’s not a coming-of-age story for Rashta, but I think the writer adapted it that way to give the character more depth.”

Lee Se-young has mostly played characters who, despite facing countless hardships, win viewers’ sympathy and support with their bright and spirited nature, in works including Jewel in the Palace, The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop, The Red Sleeve and The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract. It had been a full eight years since she took on a villain role in A Korean Odyssey. What’s more, Rashta is a role who, despite the affair and the difference in social status, provokes Navier while burning with hostility toward her. Accepting this character can’t have been an easy choice.

Lee Se-young said, “I’ve always pursued stable acting. Watching other actors perform has often inspired me to express things in more inventive and different ways. I love villains. When an actor performs well, the character becomes so compelling that you can understand why they made those choices. They don’t appear very often, and I think they’re really compelling. I want to try a variety of things. I think this role broke me out of my mold. I feel I learned through experience that, at this point, I can do something even if I don’t necessarily understand it. Female leads in Korea are usually more F in their sensibility, while I’ve always been more of a T type. I may not fully understand the character, but I act with the aim of drawing out the audience’s emotions as much as possible. This project made me realize there’s no single right way to express something. If anything, I think I’ll be able to act with a more open mind from now on.”

The Remarried Empress ended on something of an open note. Since the downfall and ruin of Rashta and Sovieshu were not depicted, some have suggested that this may have been a setup for a second season.

Lee Se-young expressed her excitement, saying, “Rather than feeling disappointed, I’m actually excited to see what happens next. If it gets made, we’ll be able to show those developments, so I think it was right to wrap up the 10 episodes this way. If there’s a second season, I think it’ll take a different direction from the original. If many people are curious about what happens next, a second season might be made. If it does, I’ll absolutely do it. I want to be hated even more. Watching her rise to the very top and then plunge all the way to the bottom, right through to the end, would give viewers a lot to think about.”

Lee Se-young beamed as she said, “Everything has a beginning. It was the actors’ first attempt at romance fantasy, too, but rather than worry, we were excited and thought, ‘This will be fun; let’s do it right.’ For example, in the scene where pregnancy is determined by checking the pulse, some people asked if the character was a Korean medicine doctor, but that’s part of our unique style and one of the fun points. We made our own choices, such as using Hangul and checking pulses, and I think those things actually became part of the appeal. I’m curious to see how other romance fantasy series will be made in the future. Since this is a genre we have to pioneer from here on, I think we should shape it in our own style. I hope that once foreign actors are involved, we’ll be able to make things even more diverse.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo provided by Fantagio.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.