[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actor Lee Gyu-han opened up about his feelings ahead of his marriage to Solbi.

On the 25th, a video titled “The Real Story Behind Gyu-han Oppa’s Approach to Marriage” was released on the YouTube channel “Solbi Is Back.”

That day, Lee Gyu-han shared his thoughts on marriage and spouses, saying, “The only person in my family I can choose is my spouse.”

But he pointed out that spouses are often the ones people neglect most when it comes to the word “responsibility.” He confessed that, because of the environment in which he grew up, “responsibility” had come to represent “the most important and, just as much, the heaviest word” to him.

Lee Gyu-han repeatedly asked himself, “When I get married, will I be able to take responsibility for someone for the rest of my life?” He said, “I was the type to think that if I wasn’t sure or found myself hesitating, I shouldn’t get married.” In other words, he had firm personal standards that left him no choice but to be cautious.

But it was Solbi who changed those feelings of Lee Gyu-han’s in an instant. He spoke from the heart, saying, “I think meeting you was the first time I ever thought I wanted to take responsibility for you.”

In the video that followed, Lee Gyu-han also opened up: “It makes me so happy and joyful to think, ‘At last, I too have a spouse I want to take lifelong responsibility for.’ I think I was single until I was 47 (so I could meet Solbi).” His sincere confession, going beyond his fears, added a profound resonance to the video.

Meanwhile, Lee Gyu-han and Solbi announced that they would marry next April and received many congratulations. The two first met through KBS Joy and KBS2’s “Seeking Old Encounters.” Although they did not become the final couple on the show, their relationship developed after it aired, and they became a couple. Since then, they have also shared the news of their marriage and have received congratulations from many people.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.