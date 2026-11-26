Image source: YouTube channel 'Noback Tak Jae-hoon'

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Singer Gummy has personally addressed recent rumors that she was experiencing health problems. Her gaunt face had worried fans, but she explained that her eyeliner had smudged, making her look different from usual. She also talked about balancing childcare for her two daughters with her singing career and amused viewers by saying that her husband, Jo Jung-suk, looks even more gaunt than she does.

Gummy appeared on Tak Jae-hoon's YouTube channel 'Noback Tak Jae-hoon' in a video released on the 25th. The video mentioned a photo of Gummy that had recently attracted attention online. The photo was taken when she appeared on SBS Power FM's 'Escape at 2, Cultwo Show' on October 13. Her face looked thinner than before, and her hollow-looking eyes stood out, prompting concern about her health.

Gummy explained, "I took a commemorative photo after appearing on the radio. I had another music show recording afterward, so I wasn't completely bare-faced. I had base makeup on, but my eyeliner had smudged a little." She added that the music show recording was for Sung Si Kyung's music content 'Gomak Namchin.'

When Tak Jae-hoon joked that the photo made her look "like someone who had woken up in a coffin" and "like a ghost photo," Gummy laughed and said, "Even I thought I looked worrying in it." She admitted that people around her had contacted her repeatedly to ask about her health because of that one photo.

She said, however, that it was true that juggling childcare and work was physically demanding. "I'm taking care of two and working all the time," Gummy said, describing her busy daily life. Of Jo Jung-suk, she said, "He's filming, so he's away from home a lot, but of course he helps with childcare when he's home." She added, "My husband looks even more gaunt. When we see each other, we tell each other how thin we've gotten."

Gummy and Jo Jung-suk began dating in 2013 and officially confirmed their relationship in February 2015. After dating for about five years, they married in October 2018. Instead of holding a separate wedding ceremony, they held a vow ceremony with both families and became husband and wife. They welcomed their first daughter in August 2020 and their second daughter last January.

Meanwhile, Gummy has recently returned to the concert stage. Her national tour kicked off with performances in Seongnam on the 21st and 22nd. Starting in Busan on the 28th and 29th, she will continue the 'GUMMY Tour Concert 2026 LOVE' in eight cities, including Daejeon, Seoul, Daegu, Gwangju, Incheon and Yongin.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.