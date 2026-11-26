[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Jin Seo-yeon caught attention with her unfiltered daily life and candid charm.

On the 26th, Jin Seo-yeon posted a photo on her social media account with the caption, “Why am I already in a tipsy mood after just my first drink?”

In the photo, Jin Seo-yeon is relaxing on a sun lounger in a bikini and sunglasses. Holding a cocktail, she appears to be savoring the laid-back atmosphere. The relaxed mood of a vacation destination comes through clearly, while Jin Seo-yeon’s natural look, without any particular styling, captures attention.

What especially catches the eye is Jin Seo-yeon’s confident and candid attitude. She freely showed the natural belly rolls that formed as she relaxed on the sun lounger, revealing her easygoing charm. Her cool side stands out as she shares her everyday life just as it is rather than presenting a perfectly styled image.

Earlier, Jin Seo-yeon recently shared InBody results showing a weight of 60.17 kg on her account, saying, “An unprecedented situation—I’ll lose 11 kg in three months,” and adding, “The goal is 49 kg.” The following day, she drew attention by confirming that she weighed 58.95 kg, having lost about 1.2 kg.

Meanwhile, Jin Seo-yeon married a non-celebrity nine years her senior in 2014, and they have a son together.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.