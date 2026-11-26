[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Kim So-young, a former announcer who is now a broadcaster and entrepreneur, revealed that she suddenly experienced airway constriction while receiving an IV at a hospital.

On the 25th, while holding a Q&A session with fans on social media, Kim So-young shared a frightening situation she had experienced the previous day.

Kim So-young, who said she went to the hospital because of indigestion, said, “I was getting an IV when I suddenly had something like an allergic reaction, and my airway tightened.”

Her condition reportedly improved only after she took medication and stayed at the hospital for about an hour. But Kim So-young headed not home, but to her office. After completing her scheduled interviews and catching up on overdue work, she did not leave work until midnight.

As fans continued to express concern, Kim So-young admitted that she does not feel as well in winter as she usually does in summer, saying, “I will take good care of my health, but... honestly, it’s because of the cold.” She added, “I’m fine now,” reassuring her fans.

After leaving MBC in 2017, Kim So-young became an entrepreneur and now runs her own brand. Last year, after setting a new record for her highest monthly sales, she also succeeded in securing investment totaling 7 billion won, expanding her business.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, her senior colleague among MBC announcers, in 2017, and they had their first daughter in 2019. She welcomed her second child, a son, last April, becoming a mother of two.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.