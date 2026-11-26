[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Girls’ Generation’s Yuri will be seen doing some mysterious training (?) in Seoul rather than on Jeju Island on I Live Alone. A moment of Yuri leaping high into the air on a trampoline and doing a somersault has been captured, grabbing viewers’ attention.

The MBC program I Live Alone, airing on the 27th, will show Girls’ Generation’s Yuri doing some mysterious training (?) in Seoul. The episode is directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri.

Yuri will share a look at her life in Seoul rather than on Jeju Island. After making her way through the busy streets of Seoul, she arrives at a fitness center where she can learn artistic gymnastics, including tumbling, the high bar and parallel bars. Yuri says she studied artistic gymnastics until she moved to Jeju Island three years ago, and that lately she has been making time to take lessons again whenever she has work commitments in Seoul.

“I had a dream of becoming a cool action star,” Yuri says, mentioning the K-martial arts series Damo and revealing a dream she had held for more than 20 years, surprising her fellow Rainbow Club members. The released photos also capture Yuri practicing jumps, starting with cartwheels, and attempting consecutive backflips on a trampoline.

Viewers will find out whether Yuri succeeded in the backflip—and what skills she has honed over the past three years as “Jeju Damo”—on MBC’s I Live Alone, airing on the 27th at 11:10 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.