[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Ki-Uk Kim explained why he gave up working dual-income with his wife.

On the 25th, a video titled “Stories of Husbands Who Made Kim Mi-ryeo Angry Again Today” was posted on the YouTube channel “Something Will Work Out.”

The person who sent in the story said she was upset that she had made dinner for her husband, who got off work at 10 p.m., even though she had the flu. The production team then asked Ki-Uk Kim, “You’ve made sure your wife had something to eat when she was sick, haven’t you?” and he casually admitted that he had. Kim Mi-ryeo criticized him, saying, “You’re trash,” and Ki-Uk Kim joked, “My wife’s cooking tastes better. Even the water my wife brings me tastes different from the water I get myself. So when I’m in my room, I ask her to bring me some water.”

Ki-Uk Kim said, “My wife and I used to both work. But the more I thought about it, the more I felt it wasn’t the married life I wanted,” adding, “I’d come home and my wife wouldn’t be there, and we hardly spent any time together at home. So I decided that if we were going to live like that, I’d rather earn the money and have my wife take care of the housework.”

Ki-Uk Kim said, “We gave up the money. We haven’t fought since. I decided not to do the housework, and my wife decided not to work outside the home. We set boundaries for each other.”

Meanwhile, comedian Ki-Uk Kim married Lee Hwa-sun, a writer for SBS’s “People Looking for Laughter,” in 2012. Lee Hwa-sun appeared on Kim Sook’s YouTube channel last year and drew attention after revealing that she had become wealthy in real estate thanks to the 40 million won in jeonse deposit money she borrowed from Kim Sook.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.