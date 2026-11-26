[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Park Han-byul drew attention by candidly sharing everything from how often she usually washes her hair to how often she changes her pajamas.

On the 25th, a video titled “Answering All Your Questions? Park Han-byul’s Candid TMI Q&A ★” was posted on Park Han-byul’s YouTube channel, “Park Hanbyul Hana.”

That day, Park Han-byul answered one by one the small questions her subscribers had long been curious about, candidly opening up about her daily life and habits. Her unvarnished answers and unexpected routines made people laugh.

First, when asked, “What’s the first thing you do when you get home after going out?”, Park Han-byul replied, “I think I take off my shoes, wash my hands, and change my clothes first.”

She went on to emphasize, “I never get on the bed wearing clothes I wore outside. It’s a rule in our house.” She explained that at home, she strictly keeps clothes worn outside separate from her indoor clothes.

She also revealed how often she changes her pajamas. Asked, “How often do you change your pajamas?”, Park Han-byul said, “I don’t sweat much, so I think I wear them longer than most people. For about three or four days; I wear about two sets a week.”

She also had her own rules for washing clothes she wears outside. “In the case of summer T-shirts, I sweat a lot, so I wash them after wearing them once. But I try not to run too many clothes through the washing machine, because they get damaged,” she explained. In other words, she tries to cut down on unnecessary washing to prevent wear and tear on the fabric.

What drew the most interest was how often she washes her hair. Asked, “How often do you wash your hair?”, Park Han-byul candidly replied, “I always wash it every other day. I absolutely never wash it every day.”

She also explained the reason in detail. Park Han-byul said, “My hair doesn’t get oily. I don’t wash it because it gets clumpy or greasy; if anything, I wash it because it’s dry. I’m the opposite of most people.”

She even said there are times when she goes three days without washing her hair. “There are times when I don’t wash it for three days, but then my hair gets so rough and dry that I wash it to use a hair treatment,” she said. She added, “I wash it every other day unless I sweat in the middle of summer, play a round of golf, or work out.”

As Park Han-byul went on revealing her habits one by one, she soon burst out laughing. “The more I answer these TMI questions, the more it feels like I’m getting a dirty image. Not washing my clothes or my hair,” she said, adding to the lighthearted mood.

Park Han-byul made her debut as a fashion magazine model in 2002 and has appeared in dramas, films, and other productions. She married in 2017 and has two sons. She has since lived in Jeju Island, where she runs a café, and recently has been connecting with the public through broadcasts and social media.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.