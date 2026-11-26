[Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun] Actress Lee Se-young has once again pushed past her own limits.

Since making her debut in 1997 with River of Brothers, Lee Se-young has demonstrated a wide acting range in both contemporary and historical dramas, appearing in works such as Jewel in the Palace, The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop, A Korean Odyssey, The Red Sleeve and The Story of Park's Marriage Contract. Now she has successfully transformed her acting with Disney+ original The Remarried Empress.

Based on a web novel and webtoon of the same name, The Remarried Empress is an epic romantic fantasy starring the flawless Empress Navier (Shin Min-a), Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), neighboring kingdom’s prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) and runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se-young). Lee plays Rashta, Sovieshu’s mistress, who harbors twisted desires beneath a childlike innocence. She won widespread love with a stunning look that seemed to leap straight from the webtoon and pitch-perfect acting.

“I couldn’t understand Rashta anyway. From my perspective, everything she did was wrong and impossible to accept. She says things to the empress like, ‘Would it be all right if I called you big sister?’ and, ‘Since Your Majesty the Empress is infertile, you could raise the child I give birth to.’ I was truly dumbfounded. So rather than empathizing with her, I decided to accept her as she was and love Rashta.”

To portray Rashta in all her complexity, Lee Se-young constantly used Rashta’s distinctive third-person way of speaking, even on set. She gave up the simple black outfits she prefers and opted for an over-the-top, blinged-out style. Inspired by Mathilda in the film Léon, she also portrayed “pure evil.”

“The Rashta I envisioned initially had only the desire to survive. But as she got to experience things she had never had before, she began to want more, and I don’t think she knew how to control that desire. I think it emerged after she had a child,” she said. “I’ve never judged whether Rashta is good or bad, but I think she might have been different if Navier, rather than Sovieshu, had rescued her at the hunting grounds the first time. I acted with the hope that she would seem like an innocent child.”

In its first three days after release, the series ranked No. 1 globally in viewership among Disney+ local original releases, based on viewing numbers. It was also the top-performing Korean content at launch in at least 90 markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Brazil, marking a major success. Lee Se-young smiled and said she was “90% satisfied.” She also expressed her affection for Ju Ji-hoon, Shin Min-a and Lee Jong-suk, her co-stars on the series.

“I’d tended to give steady performances, while Ju Ji-hoon is an actor who breaks stereotypes, so I asked him for his opinion a lot. He was Rashta’s savior, so I could really lean on him. Shin Min-a doesn’t lose her smile as long as I’m there. I love pretty older women, too, so I was really happy. They were all so quiet and reserved that I acted cute a lot. When I joined the three of them, the room would light up with laughter. It had been a long time since I’d been loved so much in the youngest-member role.”

The series ended with Navier accepting Sovieshu’s request for a divorce and declaring that she would remarry Heinrey, while Rashta entered the Western Palace she had long yearned for and appeared satisfied. The original story ends with Navier, after marrying Heinrey, overcoming infertility through magic and giving birth to twins for a happy ending; Rashta dying a tragic death; and Sovieshu despairing when he realizes that Rashta’s child was actually his biological child. With the original ending this way, viewers began to hope that the drama would also get a second season.

“If there’s a season 2, I’ll definitely do it. I want to take even more heat. I think watching her rise to the very top and then come crashing down to the bottom at the end would give viewers a lot to think about. It was my first time trying romantic fantasy, but I was more excited about doing it well than worried. I hope the positive response leads to more varied romantic fantasy series.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo courtesy of Fantagio

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.