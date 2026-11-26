[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Chan-won and Hwang Yoon-sung take on kimjang, making winter kimchi with 400 heads of cabbage, on “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”

On “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday the 26th, Hwang Yoon-sung, who holds the record for the most guest appearances on the show, joins as a contestant chef. As always, he’s joined by his inseparable close friend, Chef Chanto, Lee Chan-won. The two, known for their close friendship, make time in their busy schedules to go on a healing getaway, just the two of them. But with work neither of them could have imagined awaiting them, curiosity about the full episode of “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” is growing.

In footage to be shown that day, Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won head to the country home where Hwang’s parents live—a place even Hwang himself, their son, has not visited often. Hwang’s father comes out to greet them, welcoming them with open arms. But he is even more delighted to see his son’s friend Lee Chan-won than his own son, calling him “our global superstar” and turning “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” into a sea of laughter.

Then Hwang Yoon-sung’s father’s master plan is revealed. He has been making kimchi for the winter on a huge scale for around 20 years, and this year he has prepared a whopping 400 heads of cabbage. He decided to put the two sons, who happened to be visiting the country home, to work. Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won are thrilled at the thought of eating pork from a whole pig Hwang’s father had gone all out and slaughtered, with no idea what was in store. Seeing them, Hwang’s father tells the production crew, “It’s more fun if they come without knowing,” drawing laughs.

A little later, Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won are stunned to see 400 heads of salted cabbage piled up like a mountain. Only then do the two realize their father’s master plan and get to work helping with the kimjang. Lee Chan-won, whose cooking skills are praised by all, draws attention as he deftly handles everything from preparing ingredients to chopping them. Hwang Yoon-sung, by contrast, reportedly shows off his “frail charm.” How will Hwang’s father react to his two sons, who are polar opposites?

Meanwhile, Lee Chan-won and Hwang Yoon-sung’s father also have an impromptu knife-skills showdown. The competitive spirit of these rivals, neither of whom is willing to yield when it comes to knife work, catches fire. It reportedly even escalates into a “no-look knife skills” showdown—a signature move of Chef Lee Yeon-bok—leaving everyone amazed. Who will win the knife-skills showdown, Lee Chan-won or Hwang Yoon-sung’s father?

That day, Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won also set off to tour the farm with Hwang’s father. They are amazed to find that the farm is quite expansive. The “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” cast reportedly marvels, “This isn’t a farm tour so much as a tour of an entire village,” and, “Turns out Hwang Yoon-sung is a young master.” No wonder: Hwang’s father owns extensive fields, a large warehouse and a large refrigerated storage unit, various expensive pieces of farm machinery, and even a poultry farm.

After walking around for quite a while and finishing their tour of the farm, Hwang Yoon-sung and Lee Chan-won hear Hwang’s father say, “There’s gold passed down by your grandfather. Let’s go see it,” sparking their curiosity. Hwang’s eyes even sparkle at the news of gold he had never known about. The identity of the gold passed down by Hwang Yoon-sung’s grandfather will be revealed in the full episode of “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.