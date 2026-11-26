Photo: Choi Ji-woo's social media

Photo: Choi Ji-woo's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Actress Choi Ji-woo showed off her unparalleled beauty even with a completely makeup-free face.

Once the epitome of innocence, Choi Ji-woo is already 51. Yet her fresh, youthful looks stand out, making it hard to believe she is in her 50s.

On the 26th, Choi Ji-woo posted several photos on her social media, enjoying a cozy everyday life.

In the photos, Choi Ji-woo is enjoying everyday life in comfortable, unpretentious clothes. Her natural smile, the way she gazes at the camera with her long hair falling loosely, her clear skin despite her makeup-free face, and her still-vibrant features all befit a beauty who represents an era.

She has had no South Korean drama projects since New Normal in 2022. She appeared in Season 2 of the Japanese TBS drama Black Pean in 2024. In films, following Hitman 2 in 2025, Sugar was also released this year.

Born in 1975, Choi Ji-woo turns 51 this year and is already a mother in her ninth year of marriage. She married a non-celebrity husband nine years her junior in 2018 and gave birth to a daughter in May 2020.

Photo: Choi Ji-woo's social media

Reporter Kim Young-rok, lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.