[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A, who exposed allegations that rapper Yang Hong-won had been unfaithful, has now raised suspicions of drug use.

On the 26th, A said during a live broadcast, “Hong-won, make sure you get that toothpaste test done right.”

“Toothpaste test” is slang for a drug test. A also said, “All that talk about being a man, being a man, is behavior you engage in while soaked in (drugs),” and referred to several people by their initials. Netizens voiced concern, asking whether A was targeting Yang Hong-won, but A said, “I didn’t refer to anyone in particular. The people listening interpreted it for themselves,” ruling out the possibility of legal action.

A’s claims, however, were one-sided, and their veracity has not been confirmed.

On October 23, A alleged that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with a woman other than his wife, Won Hyun-joo. Yang’s side said that while he had indeed gone to a motel with the woman in question, there had been no inappropriate conduct, and filed a complaint against A. A then said the exposé was retaliation after being turned down when seeking to borrow money because of an urgent need for cash. A also said that while they had seen Yang enter the motel with the woman, they did not know whether the two were having an affair.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo registered their marriage in 2023, becoming legally married, and had a daughter the following year. The two held a wedding ceremony on October 18, but their marriage fell apart just over a month later. On the 24th, Won Hyun-joo said, “We have nearly completed the process of getting a divorce by mutual consent.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.