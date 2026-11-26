[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Han So-hee delighted viewers by showing her exceptional love for Marvel and sharing a cute wish involving her Iron Man helmet.

On the 25th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel Elle Korea titled “Isn’t She Elsa? Actually, Han So-hee Is a Famous Marvel Fan Who Counts Down to Doomsday.”

In the video, Han So-hee shared glimpses of her everyday life, revealing the content that often appears in her social media algorithm.

Asked what kind of content frequently appears on her social media according to the algorithm, she replied, “Videos of fights. I think it’s because of the project I’m filming right now. I get a lot of videos of people boxing.” She explained that videos related to fighting are often recommended because of the project she is currently filming.

She added, “My fan meeting videos come up a lot, too. It’s a little embarrassing because they show me dancing. And the movie ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is coming out soon, isn’t it? I love Marvel so much that a lot of Marvel videos come up, too.”

Han So-hee particularly caught people’s attention by revealing her unmistakable love for Marvel. When asked to name her favorite Marvel character, she paused to think before saying, “Logan. I like Hugh Jackman himself. I have fond memories of really enjoying the ‘X-Men’ series, so I like him a lot.” She expressed her affection not only for the character in the film but also for Hugh Jackman, the actor who played him.

Above all, Han So-hee drew interest by talking about the Iron Man helmet she owns. “I bought it after seeing it on Reels. I have a lot of fun playing with it at home,” she said, sharing her distinctive hobby.

Han So-hee praised the helmet’s features, saying, “It has voice support and touch controls, and the visor opens and closes.” She then joked, “I want to wear it and go around everywhere, but because of an issue with my agency... I’ll wear it to the airport once. Look forward to it,” prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee, who was born in 1994, was reported to have bought a 203-square-meter duplex penthouse at ‘Arcadia Signature’ in Acheon-dong, Guri, Gyeonggi Province, for 5.24 billion won in August 2024.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.