[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Na Yoon-kwon of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4” shared a glimpse of his life as a parent.

The 22nd episode of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 27th at 9:10 p.m. on MBN and Channel S, follows Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) as they set out with their “food buddies” Lee Ki-chan and Na Yoon-kwon to discover new flavors in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province.

That day, the “foodie bros” Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube warmly greet “top-tier balladeer” Lee Ki-chan and “the original heartthrob for your ears,” Na Yoon-kwon. Right afterward, Na says regretfully, “I haven’t been able to watch Kwaktube’s videos (the travel YouTube channel) lately because of childcare.” Hearing that Na has been busy raising a son who is about to turn two, Kwaktube shares, “My son is 211 days old now,” expressing a sense of solidarity as fellow parents. Jeon, meanwhile, suddenly takes a shot at Lee by asking, “What about marriage?” Lee replies ruefully, “I haven’t. Not once.” Jeon then turns the joke on himself, saying, “Me neither. We’re beyond saving,” which makes everyone burst out laughing.

After their exuberant greetings, the four get in a car and head for a hidden-gem restaurant in Hongseong. Kwaktube asks Na, “Why are you called the ‘dried pollock of the ballad world’?” Na humbly replies, “There are already so many ballad princes...” Lee laughs and says, “Then should I be a dried pollock?” Jeon chimes in, “Let’s at least call you a fresh pollock,” and all four show off their chaotic chemistry. Lee then shares news of the release of “Cold 2026,” a remake of his signature song “Cold,” as well as the story behind his recent “pharmacy busking,” which has been attracting attention. “Thanks to the pharmacy busking to promote ‘Cold 2026,’ even a university hospital got in touch to invite me. It seems to lift the spirits of the medical staff, too, so I’m glad,” he says, bringing a heartwarming moment.

A little later, the four arrive at the restaurant and make an eager pitch, but are unfortunately turned down. In a rush, Jeon calls broadcaster Yoo Byung-jae, who is from Hongseong, for help. But he can’t get through, leaving Jeon at a loss. After giving it some thought, Jeon puts Plan B into action: “Let’s buy some time by starting with Hongseong Hanwoo, whose cattle have been famous since the Baekje era.”

The four’s real-life “food trip” as they set out to discover new flavors in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, will be featured in episode 22 of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 27th at 9:10 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.