[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Cooking researcher Lee Hye-jung opened up about her struggles with dieting.

On the 25th, a video titled ‘Big Mama Went to Sweat It Out, but Came Back Having Put on Weight’ was posted on Lee Hye-jung’s YouTube channel.

Lee Hye-jung went to a charcoal sauna, a good place to visit in cold weather. She said she doesn’t usually go to jjimjilbangs. “I haven’t had enough time to go and stay there, and I don’t really like being somewhere hot. I do like things like seaweed soup and pork belly that you eat at a sauna,” she said.

Lee Hye-jung said, “I don’t really know how to rest or live a relaxed life. I always think there’s work to do. Even when I was a housewife without a job, I was always thinking about something else to do and never thought about taking a break. Looking back on my life, what I regret is that I might have made more progress if I had taken breaks and thought about what to do next, but I was always in a rush.”

After sweating it out and getting a massage, Lee Hye-jung happily ate dumplings and sweet potatoes. The production crew asked, “Do you really have no plans to go on a diet?” Lee replied, “I’m not doing it. Do you know how hard dieting is? I’m so sick of it I can’t even bear to think about it. I’m not confident I can stick with it for a long time. I can’t bring myself to do it,” she said.

Lee Hye-jung had previously managed to lose 22 kg last year. The production crew asked, “How many kilograms have you gained since then?” and she whispered, “10 kg.”

Asked what had been the hardest part, Lee Hye-jung said, “Exercising was hard. Eating and then running was a problem, and cutting out carbs was so difficult. Just being stressed is less difficult than dieting.” She added, “Sometimes I really do want to try. But I worry whether I’ll be able to get that determination back, and if I try and it doesn’t work out—if I fail—wouldn’t I feel crushed?”

The production crew tried to persuade her, saying, “Your back doesn’t hurt when you’re dieting, does it?” Lee Hye-jung admitted, “It hurts now.” The crew then said, “Let’s eat just through today and start dieting tomorrow,” and Lee exclaimed, “Dieting always starts tomorrow.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.