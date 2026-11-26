[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] World-famous celebrities Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have belatedly revealed how they were unable to leave their hotel after undergoing cosmetic skin treatments in Korea.

According to U.S. entertainment outlets People and Page Six, among others, on the 25th (local time), Khloé Kardashian recalled visiting Korea in August last year on her podcast, “Khloé in Wonderland.”

Khloé said she had traveled to Korea with her older sister, Kim Kardashian, and her close friend, La La Anthony, and tried various cosmetic treatments. But immediately after the procedures, the sisters’ faces changed in an unexpected way. Their changed appearance from the very first day kept them from going out, so they spent their time in their hotel room.

Khloé said she communicated with the medical staff through an interpreter but admitted that they had not fully understood exactly what treatments they were receiving. She added that their condition worsened further on the flight home.

Khloé said their mother, Kris Jenner, even shed tears when she saw how Kim Kardashian’s face had changed.

Fortunately, both women’s faces returned to their previous state over time. Khloé laughed as she recalled what happened and also hinted that she would like to take a trip like that again.

Kim Kardashian had previously drawn attention during her visit to Korea last year by posting on social media, among other things, images of herself receiving beauty treatments with a flushed face.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.