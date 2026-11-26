[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Cooking researcher Lee Hye-jung opened up about her struggles with dieting.

On the 25th, a video titled “Big Mama Went to Sweat It Out and Came Back Having Gained Weight” was posted on Lee Hye-jung’s YouTube channel.

Lee Hye-jung visited a charcoal kiln sauna, a popular place to go in cold weather. Lee, who said she doesn’t usually go to jjimjilbangs, said, “I didn’t have enough time to stay there, and I don’t really like being in hot places. But I do like things like seaweed soup and pork belly that you eat at a sauna.”

After entering the sauna, Lee Hye-jung met and chatted with a young couple. She asked, “Don’t you have a baby?” and proudly added, “My daughter is 45, and she’s having a baby now. She’s pregnant.”

The couple said they had been married for two years. Lee Hye-jung told them, “Looking at my daughter, if you’re going to have a baby, it’s better to have one as soon as possible—even a day sooner. I’m so worried because the expectant mother is older.”

When Lee Hye-jung heard that the wife was 30, she advised, “You could wait a few years, I suppose, but I got married at 24 and started this work at 39. I’d raised all my children by then, so nothing held me back at work. In any case, if you’re going to take a career break, it’s better to do it while you’re young. I think you’ll have a very beautiful baby.”

Lee Hye-jung said, “This is why you shouldn’t go near old people—you end up getting nagged,” but added, “Looking back, though, I do think there’s no harm in listening to what the older generation says.”

Meanwhile, last month, Lee Hye-jung revealed that her 45-year-old daughter was pregnant, three years after getting married, and received many congratulations. Lee said, “I couldn’t express it, but I was worried. One day my daughter took my hand and put an ultrasound picture in it, and I can’t tell you how much I cried.” She added, “My daughter is six months pregnant and her belly has gotten quite big. Just seeing her standing, I think her back must hurt.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.