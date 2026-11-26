[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] The tvN weekend drama '100 Days of Deception,' starring Jinyoung and Kim You Jung, has scored a hit in the merchandise market as it approaches its finale. Just three days after the official merchandise crowdfunding campaign began, pledges had already topped 100 million won.

According to the crowdfunding platform Wadiz on the afternoon of the 26th, pledges for the official '100 Days of Deception' merchandise launched by Studio Dragon totaled 118,959,100 won.

Since the campaign launched on the 23rd, 3,180 people have participated, and it has reached a remarkable 23,791% of its funding goal. That's about 238 times the original target of 500,000 won, and the campaign also ranked among the top 1% on Wadiz for visitor numbers that day.

The standout merchandise is a pair of half-moon necklaces symbolizing the fateful bond between Lee Ga-kyung (played by Kim You Jung) and Kim Tae-woong (played by Jinyoung) in the drama.

After the two characters' hidden connection and the story behind the half-moon necklaces were revealed in episode 14, the drama's key prop has become available to own in real life.

Other items have also been released to help fans hold on to the afterglow of the series, including a desk calendar reminiscent of Tae-woong's office, a first-class luggage-storage tag, character keychains, and a handkerchief featuring a 1932 map of Gyeongseong.

The drama is also performing strongly on TV. Episode 14, which aired on the 22nd, averaged 11.7% and peaked at 13.0% among households on paid platforms nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea, setting a new ratings high for the series.

'100 Days of Deception' has drawn double-digit ratings and merchandise crowdfunding pledges exceeding 100 million won, demonstrating its buzz despite recent controversy over the 'pro-Japanese glorification' surrounding the characters' storylines.

Meanwhile, '100 Days of Deception' will conclude on the 29th, and its official merchandise crowdfunding campaign will run through the 11th of next month.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.