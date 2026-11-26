Photo: Hwang Bo-ra’s social media

Photo: Hwang Bo-ra’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Actress Hwang Bo-ra, known as Kim Yong-gun’s daughter-in-law, expressed her regret after the demands of parenting left her forgetting even her wedding anniversary with her husband, Cha Hyun-woo.

On the 25th, Hwang Bo-ra posted a photo of her son on social media along with the message, “I was so busy raising the baby that I didn’t even realize it was our wedding anniversary. I’m sorry I couldn’t do anything for you.” Her bittersweet feelings as a mom who, while caring for her child, hadn’t even managed to mark the occasion with her husband resonated with many people.

Hwang Bo-ra also set Im Hee-sook’s “My One and Only Person Is Gone” as the background music (BGM) for her post, expressing an apology that was both playful and touching.

Hwang Bo-ra’s family also shared a heartwarming moment with a close acquaintance and their parents. In a photo showing her son playing with toys alongside the adults, Hwang Bo-ra expressed her affection, writing, “Sis, I’m always grateful to you and I love you. Your parents, too—my Seoul mom and dad.”

She added, “Our Seoul dad is someone I really love and respect. They’re such kind people who always worry about me and look after me as if I were their own daughter, and seeing them love my child like this makes my heart so warm.” She also shared her overwhelming happiness, saying, “I think meeting such wonderful adults in life is something to be truly grateful for and a great blessing.”

Hwang Bo-ra married Cha Hyun-woo (whose real name is Kim Young-hoon) in 2022. He is the son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of Ha Jung-woo. They have a two-year-old son, Woo-in.

Born in 1983 and 43 this year, she recently drew attention by revealing that she is preparing for a second pregnancy, despite being at an age when having a child is no small matter. Hwang Bo-ra has previously expressed her deep affection for her son, saying, “I grew up as an only child, so I think Woo-in will be fine when he’s happy, but feel lonely when he’s having a hard time or feeling sad. That’s when siblings are truly essential.”

Meanwhile, her brother-in-law, actor Ha Jung-woo, is set to marry actress Cha Jung-won on December 13. The couple had initially been reported to have dated for six years, but the phrase “our tenth winter” on their wedding invitation recently revealed that they had been together for 10 years, continuing to share an unwavering love. They received many congratulations.

Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.