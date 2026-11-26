[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Rapper Yang Hong-won and former model Won Hyun-joo split about a month after their wedding, and a video showing the two in their daily life in the past is now belatedly drawing attention.

A short video titled “Hyun-joo Holding Back Her Anger” has recently been circulating, particularly on social media. It is an excerpt from a video posted on September 3 to the YouTube channel “Yang Hong-won's Parenting Diary,” showing Won Hyun-joo caring for her daughter Lua and getting ready to do housework at the time.

In the video, Won Hyun-joo leaned against the sofa with her daughter sitting on her lap and said affectionately, “Lua, Mom's going to start doing the housework now. You have to help, too.” Just as she was about to start cleaning with her daughter, Yang Hong-won, who was beside her, said, “I'll go smoke and come back, so please get started,” then got up.

Won Hyun-joo replied listlessly, “Okay,” and the production crew watching burst out laughing. The video also captured Won Hyun-joo smiling as she glared at Yang Hong-won while he headed for the front door. The caption “Mind Control” appeared on screen, and Won Hyun-joo was also shown biting her lip.

Only belatedly sensing the mood, Yang Hong-won stopped, walked over to Won Hyun-joo and tried to lighten the mood, asking, “Shall we start together?” But Won Hyun-joo replied, “No, I was just starting, but Lua had woken up (from sleep),” and brushed his hand away.

Yang Hong-won apologized once again, saying, “I'm sorry,” but Won Hyun-joo gave a wry smile and said, “You have to go smoke and come back before things can get started.” In the end, Yang Hong-won left the house to smoke. While Won Hyun-joo and their daughter did the housework, he smoked by himself, then came back and helped with the chores.

The video did not attract much attention when it was first posted, but now that news of the two's split has emerged, even scenes from their past daily life are being revisited.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo had been dating since 2017 and became legally married after registering their marriage in 2023. They welcomed a daughter in November 2024, and held their wedding ceremony belatedly on the 18th of last month. However, after a controversy over infidelity erupted following the wedding, Won Hyun-joo personally announced their divorce, and the two went their separate ways about a month after the ceremony.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.