[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] LNGSHOT members Oh Yul and Rui brought laughs with their unfiltered revelations about their agency's CEO, Jay Park.

On the 25th, a video titled 'Something Has Gone Seriously Wrong with LNGSHOT, Imitating Heo Kyung-hwan's Catchphrase' was released on the YouTube channel 'ggzz.' The video featured rookie boy group LNGSHOT members Oh Yul and Rui as guests, chatting about various topics.

First, the two revealed their ages. Oh Yul said he was born in 2006, while Rui said he was born in 2010, catching people's attention. Rui also surprised everyone by revealing that his father was born in 1985. Oh Yul added, "Our CEO Jay Park was born in 1987 too, so that's just a two-year difference," bringing home the generational gap between Jay Park and the members.

The two admitted that there were plenty of moments when they felt the generation gap with Jay Park. Rui first shared an anecdote about their group chat with Jay Park. He said, "We have a group chat, and when we send the CEO Reels, he doesn't understand them. It's like sending them to your dad," drawing laughs.

Oh Yul also said he noticed the generation gap in their musical tastes. He lamented, "Even when we talk about music, the CEO brings up artists like Usher, who were at the height of their popularity in his day, but the members don't know them." For Jay Park, they are famous singers from his youth, but to the younger members, their names are somewhat unfamiliar.

What drew the most attention was Jay Park's exceptional affection for his juniors. Oh Yul revealed that Jay Park comes all the way to their dorm and gives the members long lectures. He surprised the other guests by saying, "The CEO comes to the dorm and nags us, and if it goes on long, he does it for at least five hours."

When Heo Kyung-hwan reacted with disbelief, asking, "Does the nagging really last five hours?", Oh Yul explained, "It all makes sense, and we're persuaded. He really tells us what we need to fix. It's a time to rewire our minds." Still, he couldn't hide that he wanted to shorten the lectures, even a little. When Heo Kyung-hwan asked, "How much would you like him to cut it down to?", Oh Yul replied, "Even three hours would be good," making everyone burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, LNGSHOT is the first idol group launched by Jay Park. The four-member boy group consists of Oh Yul, Ryul, Woojin and Rui. They debuted in the music industry last January with their first EP, 'Shot Callers' (SHOT CALLERS), and made their presence felt on the 20th as performers at the 2026 MAMA AWARDS.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.