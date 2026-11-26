[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Lee Sang Yi visited the grave of her late husband, Park Dong-bin, on his birthday with their 3-year-old daughter, expressing her heartfelt longing for him.

On the 26th, Lee Sang Yi shared several photos and videos on her social media, along with the message, “Dad, happy birthday! If you were here, today—the 23rd—would be your birthday.”

The video showed Lee Sang Yi’s daughter, Jiyu, smiling brightly as she touched the tombstone engraved with her father’s name. The young girl celebrated his birthday by pouring the soju her father had enjoyed at his grave with her mother.

Although the three could not all be together on Dad’s birthday, they were together in spirit. Lee Sang Yi said, “It was quite rainy and cold, but as soon as we arrived, Jiyu came over first, held out her tiny hands, and smiled brightly,” adding, “Jiyu is still so young, but she poured a little glass of the soju Dad liked with Mom.”

A moment like a miracle also unfolded at the grave that day. Lee Sang Yi said, “But, just as if by magic, as soon as Jiyu poured the drink, the rain stopped, and the sun shone brightly through the dark clouds before disappearing,” adding, “Anyone hearing this might think it was made up, but it was a wondrous and heartwarming moment that all of us there witnessed together.”

She also confided, “Perhaps he felt sorry for us coming out in the rain, or perhaps he was so glad to receive the first glass his daughter had poured for him. It felt as though he said ‘thank you’ and answered with a ray of sunshine, and my cold heart melted in an instant.”

She added, drawing sympathy, “Though it lasted only a moment, that sunlight was so vivid that it seemed to warm my heart, which had been struggling with the force of reality hitting me even harder lately.”

Finally, Lee Sang Yi expressed her heartfelt feelings for her husband, who had passed away before her, saying, “Thank you for always watching over us from by our side. I miss you so much; I long for you, and miss you and long for you again and again. Happy birthday, Oppa.”

Park Dong-bin died at the age of 56 on April 29. He was found dead at a restaurant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and was reportedly preparing to open the restaurant. His cause of death was later reported to be heart disease.

Park Dong-bin made his debut in the 1998 film ‘Shiri’ and appeared in various works, including the dramas ‘Rustic Period’ and ‘Pharmacist Kim’s Daughters,’ and the films ‘The Joseon Beauty Trio’ and ‘My Man’s Romance.’ He also left a strong impression on audiences with a scene in the drama ‘I Guess I Loved You’ in which he spilled juice.

Park Dong-bin and Lee Sang Yi met through the drama ‘Enemies from the Past’ and married in 2020, overcoming an 11-year age gap. They had a daughter, Jiyu.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.