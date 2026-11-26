[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Cooking researcher Lee Hye-jung shares the story of how she was startled by her husband Go Min-hwan’s candid remark expressing envy of Yeo Esther, who earns a lot of money.

On the 26th, MBN’s Dongchimi uploaded a preview video titled “Kang Mi-hyeong & Lee Hye-jung: Are Their Husbands Envious of Yeo Esther for Earning Well?” The video showed the cast discussing their wives’ financial means, drawing attention.

That day, Lee Hye-jung drew interest by sharing her husband Go Min-hwan’s reaction as he watched Yeo Esther’s home-shopping broadcast.

Lee Hye-jung began by saying, “My husband has gone his whole life without even opening his own practice. But he said, ‘Dr. Yeo Esther doesn’t run a hospital anymore, right? Hong Hye-geol doesn’t either, right?’”

She continued, “So I told him, ‘Hong Hye-geol was a journalist to begin with,’ and my husband said, ‘If my wife earned that much, I wouldn’t work either.’” Seeing Yeo Esther’s exceptional financial success, her husband had also expressed his envy.

Lee Hye-jung reportedly couldn’t hide her embarrassment at her husband’s unexpected remark. She recalled, “I was so surprised. So I asked him, ‘Wait, do you like it when your wife earns a lot of money?’”

Go Min-hwan gave an even more candid answer than expected. Lee Hye-jung said her husband replied, “If there’s anyone who doesn’t like having a wife who earns good money, tell them to come forward in South Korea.”

Lee Hye-jung then asked whether she, too, had contributed enough financially to earn her husband’s recognition. She shared their conversation, which made people laugh: “I asked him, ‘Honey, did I earn well or not?’ and he said, ‘You earned well. But compared with Yeo Esther, well...’” Her husband acknowledged the financial contribution of the wife who had been with him all his life, while candidly marveling at Yeo Esther’s exceptional income, which amused people.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-jung married Go Min-hwan, a gynecologist, in 1979, and they have a son and a daughter. She has previously said that her husband had an affair and that she endured a difficult life with her in-laws, bringing their marriage to the brink of divorce.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.