The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Oh Jung-se gives a spectacular performance onstage. Yeouido — Heo Sang-wook, reporter () / 2025.11.25

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Oh Jung-se performs a dazzling celebratory set. Yeouido — Song Jeong-heon, reporter () / 2026.11.25

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Kim Won-jun, the “original heartthrob singer,” set the Blue Dragon Film Awards abuzz with his youthful looks and stage presence, bringing to mind his heyday more than 30 years ago. Actors also reacted enthusiastically to his performance and ageless appearance, hard to believe for someone aged 53.

Kim Won-jun took the stage for a celebratory performance at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. On a stage themed around “Blue Dragon Top Ten,” which recreated 1990s music chart shows, he belted out his hit song “Show,” released in 1996. Wearing black and displaying an easygoing stage presence, he encouraged the audience to join in. The actors enjoyed the performance, singing along or rising to their feet to applaud.

Above all, Kim Won-jun’s unchanged appearance also drew attention. Born in 1973 and 53 years old this year, Kim has retained the striking features and sharp jawline that have been his trademarks since his debut. Online, people commented, “It’s like time passed him by alone,” “He’s still handsome,” and “The epitome of ageless beauty.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th. Actors give Kim Won-jun a standing ovation during his celebratory performance. From left: Jo Yeo-jeong, Jeon

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th. Actors give Kim Won-jun a standing ovation during his celebratory performance. From left: Koo Kyo-hwan, Jung

The special connection between Kim and Jeon Do-yeon, who cheered throughout the performance, also drew interest. The two are the same age, both born in February 1973, and were classmates in the class of 1991 at Seoul Institute of the Arts. Jeon studied in the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment, while Kim studied in the Department of Film, and they spent their college years together.

Following Kim Won-jun’s performance that day, Choi Seong-gon, the singer played by Oh Jung-se in the film “Wild Thing,” appeared, recreating the scene in which his character, after remaining in second place for 39 consecutive weeks, finally took the No. 1 spot.

Kim Won-jun debuted as a singer in 1992 and became one of the 1990s’ best-loved heartthrob singers with hits including “After Everyone Has Fallen Asleep,” “While You’re Away” and “Show.” In 2016, he married a prosecutor 14 years his junior. He started a family relatively late, at age 43, and became a father of two daughters, welcoming his first daughter in 2017 and his second in 2022.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.