[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Ji-seon revealed the behind-the-scenes story of an MC offer for a program she regrettably missed out on because she was pregnant with her third child.

On the 26th, the team behind Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s Dongchimi released a preview video titled “Kim Ji-seon: ‘I Got Pregnant, and My MC Spot Flew Away?!’”

On the show that day, Kim Ji-seon recalled receiving an unexpected offer to host a program when she was pregnant with her third child.

She explained, “The MC offer came in just when I was pregnant with my third child. But I was still in the early stages of pregnancy.”

She recalled, “Everyone thought I was only going to have two children. Since my first and second were born just a year apart, when there was no news of another pregnancy even a year later, they assumed I wouldn’t have any more.” At a time when people around her also thought she had no plans to have more children, an unexpected third pregnancy brought a new opportunity.

Kim Ji-seon received an offer to host a new program. She thought that if it were filmed indoors, she could take part in filming without difficulty even in the early stages of pregnancy.

She said, “I told them I was really happy about it.” When they asked, “Could you do it right away?” she said, “Of course.” Although she readily accepted the offer, she found herself in a difficult position after hearing the specifics of the program’s filming.

It turned out that the program was not simply an entertainment show filmed in a studio. It was an outdoor show in which participants had to try various activities themselves, including bungee jumping. For Kim Ji-seon, who was in the early stages of pregnancy, it was difficult to agree to take part. In the end, she had no choice but to tell the production team she was pregnant, and unfortunately, her appearance as an MC fell through.

As time passed, however, Kim Ji-seon’s perspective changed. She had regretted missing the opportunity at the time, but later forgot that disappointment after giving birth to and raising her third son.

Kim Ji-seon said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t do it. But then I gave birth to our third child, and he was just so adorable. He did so many cute things, like a daughter would. I wonder what I would have done if I hadn’t had him,” openly expressing her affection for her son. The unexpected pregnancy was a disappointment for her professionally, but thanks to it, she was able to meet her precious third child.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-seon married her non-celebrity husband in 2003, and they have three sons and one daughter. A prominent “mom of many” in the entertainment industry, she continues to connect with the public through broadcasts, sharing her happy family life and stories about raising children.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.