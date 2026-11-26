[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Yano Shiho will make a big reveal of her natural Botox secret on Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.

Yano Shiho's remarkable beauty regimen will be revealed on KBS 2TV's Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant (hereafter, Fun-Staurant), airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 26. She is the wife of Choo Sung-hoon and mother of Sarang, and the nation's beloved foreign daughter-in-law. Yano Shiho has maintained a healthy figure and skin on par with her twenties, becoming someone many women aspire to be like. Women viewers are therefore expected to gather in front of their TVs on Thursday evening to watch Fun-Staurant.

In the VCR footage to be shown that day, Yano Shiho shares the secrets she follows meticulously, from her diet to her daily routine, saying, “I'm getting older, but I try to stay young.” Among them, her “natural Botox recipe” for keeping her skin healthy through food amazed everyone. The recipe is characteristically simple and easy to make, yet delicious, and Fun-Staurant cast members reportedly exclaimed, “We have to take notes!”—building anticipation even further.

Before getting started on the cooking, Yano Shiho's refrigerator was shown. It was full of a variety of healthy foods, from nourishing dishes that are hard to come by to everyday health foods. What stood out most was a whole compartment packed with Korean ingredients, including fermented gochujang, kimchi and seaweed. It was said that viewers couldn't help exclaiming, “As expected of the nation's beloved foreign daughter-in-law!”

Yano Shiho then took out a special ingredient (?) and exclaimed, “Just mix this in and you're done. It's really good for you.” It turned out to be rice koji, already a popular ingredient in Japan. Yano Shiho emphasized, “It aids digestion and is good for gut and skin health. That's why I don't get Botox. Rice koji is natural Botox.” She then shared recipes for rice-koji salt and rice-koji soy sauce, which can be put to better use in cooking.

Yano Shiho didn't stop there; she also shared several “natural Botox recipes” using rice-koji salt and rice-koji soy sauce. Each time she made and tried one, she reportedly raved, “A taste of nature,” “So delicious,” and “It's delicious, and good for your skin, too.” Seeing this, the show's MC, Manager Boom, joked, “At this rate, you might end up younger than Sarang.” So what is the “natural Botox recipe” that Yano Shiho enthusiastically recommends?

Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant airs at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 26.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.