[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer DAWN caught attention in a recent update with Kim Dae-ho, looking much brighter than before and wearing a radiant smile.

Recently, MBC’s entertainment YouTube channel released a preview for the 27th broadcast of MBC’s I Live Alone, titled “[Preview] DAWN Sets Off to Enjoy a Hobby with Kim Dae-ho.”

In the video, DAWN rode in a car alongside Kim Dae-ho, wearing a bright expression throughout. In particular, unlike his formerly gaunt, tired-looking appearance, his slightly fuller face, healthier complexion and natural smile caught people’s attention.

Netizens who saw this also responded warmly to DAWN’s transformation, commenting, “DAWN really has such a bright, cheerful face. He’s totally the smiling type. He looks good,” “DAWN seemed sensitive, but he seems to have a good personality,” “He seems harmless and kind,” and “DAWN looks so happy and gentle.”

DAWN told Kim Dae-ho, “I have a hobby I can’t talk about, so I’m thinking of going with you, Dae-ho hyung,” expressing his anticipation. The two had already found they were on the same wavelength from their first meeting and formed a deep bond. Kim Dae-ho affectionately said of DAWN, “To me, DAWN is Kim Dae-ho from 10 years ago.”

During their conversation, DAWN asked, “Hyung, then if you could go back to my age, is there anything you’d want to change?” Kim Dae-ho replied, “It’s been more than 10 years since I last dated, so I think I might give dating a try.” DAWN shot back, “I’ll drop you off, hyung. I don’t think I should hang out with you,” making everyone there laugh.

After enjoying their hobby together, DAWN expressed his satisfaction, saying, “You’re the first person who gets this. You’re one of my kind.” He kept smiling happily, hinting at the warm chemistry between them.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.