[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Choi Ye-na said she had ended her living arrangement with her older brother, actor Choi Sung-min.

On the 25th, a video titled “The Sun Has Risen Again... A Close Look at Superstar Choi Ye-na’s Workday” was posted on Choi Ye-na’s YouTube channel.

That day, Choi Ye-na showed her home, where she now lives alone. She went to the walk-in closet to get ready for work and said, “I used to live with my older brother. This used to be his room. But I kicked him out.”

“I’m living separately from my older brother now,” Choi Ye-na said. “We’re old enough now, and we decided to support each other’s lives. I’m a woman living on my own now,” she said confidently.

Choi Ye-na, who had been living separately from Choi Sung-min for a month, said, “It was actually more of a notification. I was the one who told him. My older brother’s been busy lately, so he’s always out and hardly ever comes home. I thought I might as well turn it into a dressing room, since he wasn’t coming back anyway. I also thought it wouldn’t be right to clear his things out all of a sudden, so I talked to my mom. She said it was okay and that she’d take responsibility.”

On Choi Sung-min’s reaction, she said, “He was a little disappointed, but my older brother also said he thought this was the right thing. I definitely do feel a little lonely. My brother used to come home so we could eat together and chat, and he’d wake me up in the mornings, too. Now there’s no one to wake me up, so I feel more like an adult. I’ve become more responsible.”

Choi Ye-na previously said that she began living with actor Choi Sung-min, a former member of Co-ed School, in 2021. In 2022, she appeared on MBC’s “DNA Mate” and also shared a glimpse of their life living together.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.