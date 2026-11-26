[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kang Min-kyung, a member of the group Davichi, showed off her sexy figure in New York.

On the 25th, Kang Min-kyung posted several photos on her social media along with the message, “New Yawk... I’ll let you go now!”

In the photos, Kang Min-kyung is enjoying a meal at an upscale restaurant in New York City, U.S. Wearing a black sleeveless dress, she added a subtle touch of sex appeal with its delicate shoulder straps and the visible line of her collarbones.

In particular, her glamorous aura, contrasting with her innocent-looking face, caught the eye. She revealed the sexy charm hidden beneath her innocent-looking appearance, creating a strikingly different look.

Meanwhile, Kang Min-kyung is active as part of the female duo Davichi and shares glimpses of her daily life through her YouTube channel, “Kang Min-kyeong.” She also runs fashion and beauty brands and is active in various fields beyond her work as a singer.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.