Photo source: Lee Jung-hyun’s Instagram

[Sportschosun | Sohyoung Kim, reporter] Lee Jung-hyun met actor Byeon Woo-seok at the 52nd Seoul Independent Film Festival, where Lee participated as a director. Lee shared on social media a photo of Byeon supporting independent film production and praised him as “a thoughtful and wonderful junior actor.”

On the 26th, Lee Jung-hyun announced on social media that “Coming-of-Age Ceremony,” the short film marking Lee’s second directorial effort, had been invited to the Seoul Independent Film Festival. “I’m truly happy and honored that my work will be shown at a festival that has introduced early works by directors I admire, Ryoo Seung-wan and Yeon Sang-ho, while discovering emerging directors,” Lee wrote, adding, “Please give me, Lee Jung-hyun, lots of support as I take on a new challenge as a director.” Lee also announced that the audience Q&A (GV) session scheduled for December 1 had sold out.

“Coming-of-Age Ceremony” tells the story of Jae-sun, a mother who decides to sell part of her body to give her daughter, who has come of age, a special gift. Lee Jung-hyun directed and wrote the film and also starred in it. It explores poverty and survival through a mother-daughter relationship in the form of a black comedy. This is Lee’s second time taking on the role of director, following the first directorial film, “Going to the Flower Viewing.”

◇ Byeon Woo-seok. Photo courtesy of the Seoul Independent Film Festival

Meanwhile, last year Byeon Woo-seok launched the short-film production support project “SIFF X Byeon Woo-seok: Shorts on 2025” with the Seoul Independent Film Festival. This year, three supported films were selected as the festival’s opening films: “She Is Always,” directed by Park Jeong-bin; “Di-i-di-im-ba-al,” directed by Heo Ji-yun; and “Nowhere,” directed by Lee Ju-yong.

At the opening ceremony, Byeon Woo-seok said, “I started this hoping to contribute even a little to independent films, but actually, I think I received a little more help myself.” He said that an actor in “Nowhere” had thanked him for the production support while they were on the set of a project currently being filmed, and explained that the experience gave him an opportunity to think about the direction he should take as an actor.

Kim Dong-hyun, chair of the Seoul Independent Film Festival’s executive committee, announced the launch of the “SIFF X Byeon Woo-seok: Shorts on 2027” project, saying that Byeon Woo-seok had expressed a desire to continue supporting film production.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.