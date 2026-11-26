[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Hyun Jin-young looked back on the drug controversy surrounding him.

On the 25th, singer Hyun Jin-young appeared on the YouTube channel 'Yanglak No. 1.'

Choi Yang-rak and Kwon Jae-gwan looked back on Hyun Jin-young's heyday and asked, “What were you doing in 1994?” and “What were you doing in 1998?” Hyun replied, “I was in jail. Why?” indirectly referring to his drug controversy.

Hyun Jin-young was arrested in 1991 on charges of violating the Cannabis Control Act, and then served prison time in 1994 on charges of using methamphetamine.

Choi Yang-rak said regretfully, “This is in the past, but I'm bringing it up because it's a shame. You should have shown restraint. Didn't Chairman Lee Soo-man give you that kind of guidance?” Hyun Jin-young lamented, “Back then, I wouldn't listen no matter what anyone said.”

Kim Hak-rae and Lim Mi-sook reportedly helped Hyun Jin-young a lot when he was going through a difficult time. Hyun said, “We lived in the same neighborhood. When I was having a really hard time and was adrift spiritually, Misook went to church with me and prayed for me a lot.” Choi Yang-rak then asked, “Did they visit you when you were in prison?” Hyun bristled and replied, “What prison time? I knew them back then, but we got close after that.”

But the subscribers to Hyun Jin-young's YouTube channel are called “prison caretakers.” Hyun said, “I did something called a ‘lock-in broadcast.’ Once viewers came in, they couldn't leave. What I was doing that way eventually led to concerts, too.” He added, “The viewers were slaves to Hyun Jin-young's music, and I was the judge who looked after them in prison.”

Kwon Jae-gwan said, “Someone with only a high school education becoming a judge is taking it too far.” Hyun Jin-young replied, “Ask me about the law now, and I know as much as a judge.”

Hyun Jin-young drew laughs when he said, “Robert Holley called me and asked what was going to happen to him, so I told him—and that's exactly how it turned out. I asked him, ‘Aren't you a lawyer?’ and he said he was. When I asked, ‘Why are you asking me?’ he said he wasn't an expert in that area.” He added, “I said he looked likely to get a suspended sentence, and sure enough, he did. I even got the year exactly right.”

Meanwhile, broadcaster Robert Holley was sentenced in 2019 to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on drug-use charges.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.