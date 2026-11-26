The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Park Ji-hyun poses on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Yeouido—Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Ji-hyun showcased her fluent English at the International Emmy Awards, bringing renewed attention to her surprising academic record: she scored in the 900s on the TOEIC as a middle school student.

Park Ji-hyun attended the 54th International Emmy Awards, held in New York on the 23rd (local time). She made history as the first Korean actress to be nominated for the International Emmy for Best Actress for the Netflix series You and Everything Else.

Park Ji-hyun drew attention when she appeared on the red carpet in a black dress and spoke with local reporters in English without an interpreter.

Asked how she felt about being nominated, Park Ji-hyun said, “I was really surprised. It feels like I’m dreaming right now. I don’t know what to say.” She added, “I never expected to win, but I’m so nervous. It feels like a dream.”

Although she did not win, Park Ji-hyun’s fluent English drew attention, prompting renewed interest in her exceptional academic record.

Park Ji-hyun reportedly scored in the 900s on the TOEIC while preparing to apply to a foreign language high school as a middle school student. She later attended Chuncheon Girls’ High School and went on to major in Spanish at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS). She also studied Chinese in addition to English and Spanish, and her language skills were strong enough that she worked part-time as an English tutor while in college.

The same elite academic background was also revealed on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired last May. Park Ji-hyun, who grew up with a doctor father, said she had initially wanted to study theater and film, but her parents dissuaded her because they felt it would be a shame to waste what she had studied up to then. She enrolled at a regular university instead.

But unable to give up her dream of becoming an actress, Park Ji-hyun took a leave of absence and pursued acting right after completing only the first semester of her first year at university.

Park Ji-hyun, who said she faced rejection at more than 100 auditions, also recalled her years as an unknown, when she wondered, “Is this the right path?”

Despite repeated setbacks, Park Ji-hyun never gave up her dream of becoming an actress and gradually established herself through films such as Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and Hidden Face, and the drama Reborn Rich.

Park Ji-hyun’s special affection for You and Everything Else, nominated for this year’s International Emmy Awards, is also receiving renewed attention.

On You Quiz on the Block, Park Ji-hyun revealed that she even undertook an extreme fast for about three weeks to play Cheon Sang-yeon, a terminal cancer patient. She also said she had tried to understand the character by asking her father, a doctor who had battled stomach cancer, about the pain and feelings he experienced at the time.

From a model student who scored in the 900s on the TOEIC in middle school to an actress who endured more than 100 audition rejections, Park Ji-hyun has now stepped onto the International Emmy stage, and her career is drawing attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.