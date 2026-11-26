Elizaveta Kuznetsova, Moldova’s representative and winner of Miss International 2026. Photo source: Miss International World Pageant

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Elizaveta Kuznetsova, 26, representing the Eastern European country of Moldova, won Miss International 2026.

According to the organizers, Kuznetsova, representing Moldova, beat 73 contestants to be named the winner at the 64th Miss International World Pageant, held in Tokyo, Japan, on the 25th.

The first runner-up title went to Britain’s Britney Finney. Laura Anna Glazarova of the Czech Republic placed second, Victoria Kosasieputri of Indonesia third, and Phuong Khanh of Vietnam fourth.

The win marked Moldova’s first victory at Miss International. In the final Q&A, Kuznetsova chose Goal 4, quality education, from among the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

A model and painter, she emphasized that education is the most powerful means of breaking the cycle of poverty. Referring in particular to her home country of Moldova, she said, “Talent is everywhere, but opportunities are not always available,” adding that she wanted to provide more opportunities for future generations.

At this year’s Miss International pageant, the swimsuit round, a feature of traditional beauty pageants, was excluded from the final stage. Instead, judging focused on performances by contestants in sportswear, traditional costumes, evening-gown walks, and Q&A sessions.

Miss International is considered one of the world’s three major international beauty pageants, alongside Miss Universe and Miss World. It promotes as key values not only appearance but also international friendship and cultural exchange, social contribution, and an understanding of and commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Victoria Kosasieputri, representing Indonesia; Britney Finney, representing Britain; Elizaveta Kuznetsova, representing Moldova; Laura Anna Glazarova, representing the Czech Republic; and Phuong Khanh,

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.