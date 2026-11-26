[Sportschosun reporter supremez] The couple Jong Tae-se and Myung Seo-hyun announced that they are expecting their third child.

On the 26th, Myung Seo-hyun posted a video along with the message, "I... I'm 39, and our third child has come along. There's a 13-year age gap with my first child and a 12-year gap with my second... I'm excited, but also afraid because I'm of advanced maternal age. Still, I will cherish and raise this precious life given to us from heaven."

In the video, Myung Seo-hyun handed an ultrasound photo and a pregnancy test to Jong Tae-se and their two children, who were having dinner, saying, "It's a present." Seeing this, Jong Tae-se asked in disbelief, "Really? You're kidding, right?"

But before long, Jong Tae-se grasped that they were expecting a third child and burst into tears. He then hugged Myung Seo-hyun tightly, expressing his overwhelming feelings at becoming the father of three.

The two had previously revealed the crisis in their marriage caused by mother-in-law and daughter-in-law conflict on the 2024 MBN variety show "A Decision to Divorce at Least Once." Having overcome their conflict, the couple announced their third pregnancy, showing that their family bond had grown even stronger.

Meanwhile, former soccer player Jong Tae-se married Myung Seo-hyun, a former flight attendant, in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.