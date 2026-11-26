[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As rapper Yang Hong-won and model Won Hyeon-ju split up a little over a month after their wedding, their family YouTube channel, ‘Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary,’ which had amassed 540,000 subscribers, is also at a crossroads over whether it will continue.

On the 26th, a representative of Solfa Studio, the production company behind ‘Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary,’ told iMBC Entertainment, “We are discussing the channel’s future operations internally.”

With new video uploads suspended following allegations of Yang Hong-won’s infidelity, news of the couple’s divorce has also emerged, and the production team appears to be weighing the channel’s future direction.

First launched in May, ‘Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary’ became hugely popular for its content depicting Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju’s daily life raising their daughter, Lua.

Viewers saw Yang Hong-won, once a rapper with a rough image, transform into a dad who doted on his daughter, along with stories from the couple’s dating days, their dates, family counseling, life in their newlywed home and preparations for their wedding. The content won widespread affection.

The family’s unvarnished everyday life resonated with viewers, from Yang Hong-won shedding tears while reading his daughter a storybook to the couple opening up about the real challenges of parenting. The production team also added to the content’s appeal by actively helping care for Lua, including playing with her and putting her to sleep.

The channel gained around 540,000 subscribers within four months of its launch, and its cumulative views, tallied last month, surpassed 214 million. The couple’s wedding video, released last month, also garnered more than 3.5 million views.

However, the channel, which had chronicled the happy family’s everyday life, was dealt a direct blow by controversy surrounding Yang Hong-won’s private life.

Yang Hong-won held a belated wedding with Won Hyeon-ju on the 18th of last month. Just five days later, on the 23rd, allegations surfaced that he had accompanied another woman to a motel, embroiling him in suspicions of infidelity.

His agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that Yang Hong-won had accompanied a woman to a motel but denied the infidelity allegations, saying he had gone there to sleep while heavily intoxicated. It also filed a complaint against the original accuser on charges including extortion, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through the dissemination of false information.

As the controversy widened, the production team of ‘Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary’ restricted comments, citing the need to verify the facts and protect the cast. Comment sections were closed on both existing videos and Shorts, and the full wedding video, originally scheduled for release on the 29th of last month, was never uploaded.

It also emerged that producer An Jun-won, who had overseen the channel’s planning and direction, had unfollowed Yang Hong-won on social media. At the time, An continued to follow Won Hyeon-ju and the official ‘Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary’ account, prompting interest in the reason behind his move.

Meanwhile, on the 24th, Won Hyeon-ju announced their breakup herself in a post on social media, saying, “We have reached an amicable agreement and are now close to completing the divorce process.”

She refrained from sharing specific details but said she intended to carry on with her daily life as usual and share updates from time to time.

Since the channel centered on the everyday lives of the couple and their daughter, it will likely be difficult to maintain its existing format after the divorce. In particular, as the channel has shown the young girl’s face and documented her growth, attention is focused on whether the existing videos will remain up and on the makeup of the cast going forward.

‘Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary’ had established itself as popular family content, attracting more than 500,000 subscribers in just a few months. With the divorce now added to the infidelity allegations, attention is on what decision the production team will make.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju had been dating since 2017 and registered their marriage in 2023. The couple welcomed a daughter in November of the following year and held their wedding last month, but are now going their separate ways just over a month later.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.