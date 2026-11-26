[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Im Ye-jin looked back on memories with Yoon Eun-hye and Ju Ji-hoon from filming the drama Princess Hours 20 years ago.

On the 26th, footage of Im Ye-jin watching the Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress with her daughter was released on Im Ye-jin’s YouTube channel.

That day, her daughter brought up the MBC drama Princess Hours, which aired in 2006, while mentioning Im Ye-jin’s connection to The Remarried Empress. At the time, Im played the mother of Shin Chae-kyung, portrayed by Yoon Eun-hye, and the mother-in-law of Ju Ji-hoon.

“We filmed so happily, like a family. Yoon Eun-hye was such a lovely child,” Im Ye-jin said, adding, “I took her behind the set and told her to try dancing.”

She continued, “Is that something a mother should do? It wasn’t an abuse of power; I did it because we’d grown so close and I loved her so much.” Jokingly, she added, “Could Eun-hye report me?” drawing laughter.

Im Ye-jin also expressed her affection, saying, “Our team loved one another so much. Ju Ji-hoon was a rookie back then, and I’ve always been cheering him on from the sidelines. I wonder if that guy knows.”

When her daughter suggested sending a video message, Im Ye-jin said, “Ji-hoon, Grandma misses you so much and is always cheering you on.” When her daughter remarked that she wasn’t quite old enough to be his grandmother, Im corrected herself: “I guess I’m about the age of Ju Ji-hoon’s mother.”

She also recalled reuniting with Yoon Eun-hye. Im Ye-jin said, “I saw Yoon Eun-hye somewhere and ran after her, and she warmly called me ‘Mom.’ Moments like that make me feel proud.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.